Free Program Offers Support For Parents Adjusting To Life With New Baby

The "Family Connects" program includes a one-on-one appointment with a registered nurse for babies three to four weeks old. It not only follows up with the baby, but also checks on mom and dad.

A Tulsa nonprofit is providing support to parents as they adjust to life with their new baby.

The Parent Child Center of Tulsa "Family Connects" program includes free in-home visits for parents in Tulsa County whose babies are born at Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital or OSU Medical Center.

It's a one-on-one appointment with a registered nurse for babies three to four weeks old. The program not only follows up with the baby, but also checks on mom and dad.

It includes a head-to-toe assessment for the baby, feeding discussions, and follow-ups on recent doctor visits.

There is also a screening for postpartum depression, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

Jenny Weber is the Director of Nursing and Outreach. She said the goal of the program is to identify any needs or concerns a family might have.

“There’s just so many needs and stressors during the postpartum period. We really want to help make that period as good as it can be so that the parents can really connect with their baby and have a stronger start for the baby. But it’s also good for the family as a whole," Weber explained.

The program is not based on income and is for first-time and non-first-time moms. | CLICK HERE for more information.