Tulsa Health Department Sets Up Walk-in Clinics To Ease School Immunization Period

The Tulsa Health Department is making it easier for families to get the vaccinations they need before the new school year starts.

-

The weeks leading up to the new school year are always a busy time here at the Tulsa Health Department but this year it hopes to make things a little more convenient for families.

This year two THD locations will be offering walk-in clinics on certain days. THD Associate Director for Preventive Health Services JP Williams said families have been asking for walk-in clinics for a long time to help accommodate busy schedules and to deal with the rush of people trying to schedule their kids' shots.

There are no new immunizations this year, but Williams said students who don't file an exemption must get their required shots so they don't miss any time at school.

"We also know that it is very important to have your child immunized and we don’t want students to have any delays in enrollment and that’s really what the key is. We don’t want any interruptions for kids to be prepared to start the school year and we know that the immunization is a part of that requirement for enrollment and to start," said Williams.

Find The List of Clinics Here



