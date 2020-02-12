Tulsa Police Release New Details In Deadly Road Rage Shooting
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is held on a bond of one million dollars, while the family of the woman prosecutors suspects him of killing is caring for a four-year-old left without a mom.
Previous Story: Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested After Deadly Tulsa Road Rage Shooting
Tulsa Police believe road rage led to the killing of a mother in front of her daughter Feb. 4. Their family told News On 6 a female friend was driving 24-year-old Lakeia Gaines and four-year-old Lakayla.
At a shopping center near 51st and Memorial, the women got into an argument with a man and woman in another car when they nearly collided, according to police.
Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Nathaniel Chilcoat with first-degree murder. Police said Chilcoat accused Gaines of throwing a water bottle at his car.
They say that's when Chilcoat took Gaines' life by shooting her in the chest while she was in the passenger seat and her daughter was in the back seat.
No one else was hurt.
Investigators said Chilcoat and the woman he was with then went into Walgreens and called 911, saying Chilcoat shot someone. Gaines' family is remembering her as loving and caring. They say she grew up in Taft, was an athlete at Ponca City schools and had been living in Tulsa.
Now, Gaines' mother and Gaines' nine siblings will support the daughter she leaves behind. There's a GoFundMe set up to help the Gaines family.
Loved ones also planned a balloon release for this Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in Taft at the town gazebo. Chilcoat is due back in court on March 24.