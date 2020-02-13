News
PSO Announces $250,000 Grant To Expand Reading Partners
Reading Partners have received their largest donation ever from.
AEP Foundation presented the program with $250,000 in the form of a 5-year grant on Thursday. Reading Partners is a literacy and community-centered mentoring program that helps Tulsa students improve their reading skills.
The money will be used to help expand the program and reach more students.
"Every little hour counts, and every dollar counts and this going to go such a long way in terms of us impacting more students across the city," said Reading Partners Executive Director Justin Harlan.
If you would like to volunteer with Reading Partners Click Here