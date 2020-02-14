News
Stolen Trailer Returned To Owner, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police officers are searching for the person they said stole a trailer from a local apartment complex.
Officers said they got a call about some noise near 85th and Garnett around midnight and arrived to find an abandoned trailer.
Officers said it appears whoever stole it dragged it along the pavement through the neighborhood because they couldn't remove the hitch lock.
Police were able to return it to its owner at an apartment complex near 81st and Highway 169.