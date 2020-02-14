News
OSBI Investigating Murder In Dewey
DEWEY, Oklahoma - The OSBI is investigating a murder and attempted suicide in Dewey.
Investigators said they were called to a home to serve a protective order late Thursday night to evict 25-year-old Tyler Gage, who is the husband of the woman who lived there.
Dewey Police said Gage left the house and came back with a gun, shooting and killing 29-year-old Christopher Gilliam.
Investigators said Gage then shot himself, but did not die. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
A woman and four children were also home at the time, but they were not hurt.