We continue to thaw out from this week’s taste of Arctic air with an overall pleasant weekend ahead for Green Country!



Gusty south winds will keep a bit of a chill in the air for our Saturday, though those winds will diminish with time this afternoon. Rounds of mid to high level clouds will roll across Green Country as well, intermixed with periods of sunshine. Despite some clouds we’re still in for a nice warm-up with highs reaching the upper 50s in many spots!