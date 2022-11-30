Lighter Winds & Sunnier Skies Expected On Wednesday

-

Cold weather will remain for the next few days before another one-day warm-up arrives Friday.

A strong cold front influences the first part of the weekend before yet another one-day warm-up occurs Monday before another cold front arrives Tuesday. Our next chance for measurable precipitation for the metro should arrive late Saturday night into part of Sunday. We may see a few spots of drizzle developing late Thursday into Friday morning as low-level moisture streams back into the area. We’ll have a few scattered showers Friday across far southeastern Oklahoma. No severe weather is expected.

The first front crosses the area late Friday night into early Saturday morning producing a few showers that quickly exit the area. This boundary could lift northward as a quasi-warm front Sunday with showers and some thunder developing Sunday. This will represent our highest chance for measurable perception for the next few days. The front Monday evening into early Tuesday morning could bring a few storms across the far eastern sections of the state. Colder to cooler weather will be likely to remain for the middle to end of next week.

A surface ridge of high pressure will bring lighter wind speeds today compared to yesterday, but northwest winds from 10 to 15 mph will remain possible this morning before easing, even more, this afternoon and tonight.

We’ll start in the 20s this morning and reach highs in the mid-40s near Tulsa and the upper 40s across southern Oklahoma. Thursday lows start in the 20s but reach the lower 50s with southeast winds around 15 to 25 mph, but stronger winds arrive Friday with highs reaching the mid-60s. A wind advisory will be possible Friday with south winds from 20 to 30 mph.

Saturday's highs will stay in the upper 40s north and lower 50s south. Sunday features highs in the lower 50s with Monday afternoon temperatures nearing 70.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone



