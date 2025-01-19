Chili Bowl Nationals makes multi-million dollar impact on Tulsa economy

The Chili Bowl Nationals, an annual indoor dirt track racing event in Tulsa, draws thousands of fans and racers worldwide, generating nearly $50 million for the local economy.

By: Jayden Brannon

-

The Chili Bowl Nationals, an annual indoor dirt track racing event in Tulsa, draws thousands of fans and racers worldwide, generating nearly $50 million for the local economy.

What is the Chili Bowl Nationals?

Contrary to what it sounds like, the Chili Bowl Nationals is all about dirt track racing. Since 1987, the competition has brought hundreds of sprint car racers and fans to Tulsa every year and is one of the biggest indoor dirt track races.

Who all goes to the Chili Bowl Nationals?

Racers and fans from all over the world make it a point to be at the Chili Bowl in Tulsa. In 2025, organizers say 40 states and seven different countries were represented on the track.

Even more were in the stands, "85% or more of our reserved seat ticket holders actually come from outside of Oklahoma. So, that gives you an idea of just how broad of a stroke this event has where we have ticket holders in Europe, the US, Australia, and beyond," said one of the race organizers, Bryan Hulbert. Tulsa Regional Tourism estimates the race attracts 20,000 people, and they say that's a low estimate.

How does it help the Tulsa economy?

The Chili Bowl Nationals not only brings people to the SageNet center, but with a week full of racing, fans spend much of their time and money in the Tulsa community. Race teams need hotels to stay in and many people make it a point to check out Tulsa's food scene.

"These people come in and they're going out to eat at our restaurants, they're staying in our hotels and they're visiting our attractions, we've got tons of those. You know the more money, the more of those dollars that can flow into the local Tulsa economy that just makes it better for everyone," said Jonathan Huskey with Tulsa Regional Tourism.

How much is it bringing in?

Since starting in 1987, the Chili Bowl Nationals has helped to bring millions of dollars into the Tulsa community. Hulbert says the race has a $30 million direct impact on the Tulsa economy and nearly a $40 million indirect impact. If you combine the Chili Bowl and the Tulsa Shootout, he says nearly $50 million goes straight back into the Tulsa Economy.