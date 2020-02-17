The clouds killed the fun yesterday by keeping most of the afternoon highs in the upper 550s and lower 60s, while far south-central OK, under mostly sunny conditions hit the lower 70s. Once again, this will be the case for afternoon highs today. Locations under the clouds (and morning fog) will stay in the 60s (including the metro) with far southeastern sections having a good chance at the lower 70s again today before a cold front brings the end to the moderate temperatures. If the front will slow down, even an hour or two, this would bring the upper 60s and lower 70s northward near the metro. As the boundary passes the area later today, some clearing should follow by later this afternoon into the evening. It’s possible that we could have a shower at midday along with some sunshine later this afternoon. But the warmer weather will leave after today.