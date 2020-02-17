News
BA To Hold Open House Discussing Public Transit
Monday, February 17th 2020, 11:16 AM CST
Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The City of Broken Arrow wants to hear from you!
The city is hosting a public meeting this Thursday night to get community feedback about public transportation.
Officials said they want to know how people in Broken Arrow feel about potential services being offered.
If you're interested in giving your feedback, you can attend the meeting on February 20th at the BA Police Department from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.