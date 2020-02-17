News
TPS Asks For Community's Input On New 2020-2021 Curriculum
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools is asking for the community's help to select new curriculum to implement in the 2020-2021 school year.
Parents, community members, teachers, students and administrators are encouraged to give their feedback to help select high-quality curricula aligned to the district's vision and expectations and that prepares students for success in college and careers.
The changes will affect preschool students and all social studies courses from kindergarten to 12th grade.
For more information on how to get involved, click here.