Community Comes Together To Remember Braggs Student Killed In Crash
TULSA, Ok - A Green Country community is rallying to support the family of a teenager killed in a wreck.
That wreck killed 15-year-old Jessi Haworth and injured her friend Montana Nichols, who is in a Tulsa hospital Monday evening. Jessi was just a freshman but a starting basketball player, softball player, and cheerleader. Coaches say Jessi would have wanted them to play tonight, so tonight's game is for her.
Head basketball coach Jeff Fry held back tears, as he remembered Jessi, who wasn't just his star player but like a second daughter.
"Jessie was a starter as a freshman, we kinda hung her hat on how she played defense. She was always smiling, always trying to uplift someone else, an angel on earth," said Fry.
Fry says he got the call this weekend that Jessi and her best friend Montana Nichols were in a crash north of town Montana survived and was flown to a Tulsa hospital. Jessi died on impact.
"Its just a roller coaster of emotions," Fry explained.
Superintendent Brad Wade says the district has about 150 students from kindergarten through 12th grade, so it's not just a school, it's a family and everyone knew Jessi.
Belinda Burk is Jessi's softball and cheer coach and says Montana and Jessi were best friends.
"Jessi and Montana had what every teenage girl wants. They were together all the time."
Burk says everyone should know Montana has also lost her best friend and knows the community will support her. As for Jessi, the cheer team plans to honor her at the regional championships.
We will be cheering on the sidelines cuz that's where Jessi would want to be, we plan on putting some pom pom on the court besides us so they know she's there," said Burk.
Coach Fry says Monday night's regional championship is not just a game but a way to heal.
"[We're] doing it for each other, doing it how Jessie would want it. Everything we do from here on out is going to be in her honor, her memory.," Fry said.