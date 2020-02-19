Multiple State Leaders To Host News Conference On 1921 Race Commission
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several state leaders will host a news conference Wednesday to discuss possible school curriculum and other projects centered around the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Senator James Lankford is on the 1921 Race Massacre Commission and his staff said they want to update everyone on the group's work.
They said several state and federal officials will meet Wednesday to talk about developing lesson plans and curriculum on the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Lankford said it's important to teach about the history of Black Wall Street and the mass killings that happened there.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, and State Senator Kevin Matthews will be involved in that meeting.
Then they'll speak at the news conference, which is scheduled for 4:30 Wednesday afternoon at the Greenwood Cultural Center.