Fire In Tulsa's Central Library Believed To Be Started On Purpose, Firefighters Say
Thursday, February 20th 2020, 11:43 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Central Library in downtown Tulsa is closed Thursday and Friday after a fire forced nearly 100 people to evacuate Wednesday Afternoon.
The Tulsa Fire Department said the fire started just after 4 p.m. Wednesday in a bathroom on the 2nd floor.
Firefighters said no one was hurt.
Fire crews used fans to clear out the smoke out of the library.
Firefighters said they believe the fire was started on purpose, and they are currently investigating a person of interest.