Muskogee Man Arrested, Accused Of Sexually Messaging Undercover Officer
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - A Muskogee man is in was arrested after being accused of sending naked pictures to someone investigators said he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
The person on the other side of the conversation was actually a detective with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
Detective Jason Weis said Christopher Foreshee first reached out to him over Facebook Messenger. Weis was posing as a 14-year-old girl who had been bullied.
"Once I told him my age of being 14, he continued to communicate thinking that's okay and then it got very sexual," said Weis.
Court documents said Foreshee started to compliment the girl on her looks, dared her to send pictures and asked her to get an app that would allow them to text each other. He then sent five selfies including one without A shirt.
"Was very persistent when it came to asking for photos," said Det. Weis.
Documents said the detective sent a picture of a girl back and Foreshee replied “you’re hot" and asked if she was a virgin. Documents said later that day Foreshee messaged the girl about the size of his private parts and asked her sexual questions.
“These people really pray on the vulnerable - the kids that are at risk," said Weis.
Documents said that Foreshee "repeatedly asked for naked photos and even attempted to make a deal with her" that if he sent a picture of his private parts, she would have to send one. Documents said he "sent two naked photos of himself and demanded some in return."
U.S. Marshal's later arrested Foreshee in Muskogee.
Sheriff Vic Regalado said it’s these types of arrests he hopes the new unit is able to make in order to make Tulsa County safer.
"We want to do everything within the law to seek out the arrest and ultimately prosecute those that would victimize our most valued treasure - our children," said Regalado.