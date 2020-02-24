News
Bristow Street Closed Due To Debris From Collapsing Building
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - One block of a Bristow street is closed Monday morning because of possible falling debris from a collapsing building.
The Bristow Fire Department and Police said they are monitoring the situation.
Police tape is blocking off one block of East 6th Street near Main to keep people away.
Additionally the back of the building, which is where the bricks are falling, is fenced off Monday morning.
Bristow firefighters said the bricks started falling about two weeks ago; the city turned off the gas and electric Sunday.
Right now, they don't know what caused the bricks to start falling.
So far, there are no reports of any injuries from any debris.