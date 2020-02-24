Moving Violation Amnesty For Traffic Tickets Starts
TULSA, Oklahoma - If you have an unpaid traffic tickets, you will have a chance this week and next week to pay the ticket without any late fees.
The city said they currently have 10,952 unpaid moving violation tickets, which totals more than $1.2 million.
Now, people will have a chance to pay those off.
The moving violation amnesty starts Monday, February 24th and goes until Friday March 6th.
The amnesty is limited to moving violations such as running red lights or speeding.
This will allow people to pay those citations in-full without any late fees or warrant fees.
The Tulsa municipal court said If you are unable to pay fines in-full, you will need to see a judge to set up a payment plan as supervised by the Municipal Court Cost Administrator.
The city said people should not wait until the amnesty period begins to pay outstanding tickets.
You can pay them, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at either City Hall or the Municipal Courts.