Tulsa Central Library Reopens Part Of First Floor
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Central Library is likely to reopen this week, but the staff is waiting for restoration workers to give the all-clear.
While the library is likely to open floor by floor in stages, the Starbucks on the first floor has already reopened.
A fire in the building last week was small, but enough to prompt an emergency evacuation and activate a sprinkler system that flooded the first floor and lower level.
The water and smoke damage are being cleaned with the work focusing on the southwest corner of the building near the second-floor bathroom where the fire started.
"Security got customers, staff, and everybody out safely," said Sue Anderson, a manager at Central.
Anderson noted the building averages about 10,000 visitors a month.
Monday, the main floor of the library was empty of customers but humming with air filters and dryers to get rid of the water and smoke.
The library doesn't have a dollar figure on the damage that's kept the building closed.
"As soon as it's clean and dry, we will be opening the doors. It may be floor by floor," said Anderson.
The second floor is blocked off and draped off while work continues. The library said even close to the fire no materials have permanent damage.
The Tulsa Fire Marshal's office arrested Sara Bess who is being held on a first-degree arson complaint.