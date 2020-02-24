ORU's Andrew Tyson: The Concert Pianist, Snowshoe Racing Champion
TULSA, Oklahoma - You might think ORU's Andrew Tyson as a concert pianist but that’s only one of his talents - he is also a world champion snowshoe racer.
"I had run against people my own age or older. It was kind of interesting. I won the world championship,” Tyson said.
Tyson didn't just finish first in this year's world championship in Japan, he blew past the field.
"I beat second place by about ten minutes. I was hoping to win, but I didn't expect to win by that much," he said.
If snowshoe racing doesn't work out, Tyson has a bright future ahead in the spotlights of concert halls.
"I have been playing piano for 11 years," Tyson said.
The piano man and world champion snowshoe racer has everything at his fingertips. Only time will tell what’s next.
"I have more to accomplish. Hopefully I can continue snowshoe running, be multi-lingual, play a lot of music and travel all over the world with it," Tyson said.