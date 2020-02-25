News
Spread Of Coronavirus Raises Economic Concerns
Cases of the Coronavirus are up around the world, and the outbreak is also affecting the global economy.
The U.S. stock market took a punch in the gut on Monday as countries scramble to contain the spread.
As cases of Coronavirus surge around the world, senators are expected to get a classified briefing on the virus Tuesday.
On Monday, Wall Street had its worst day in more than a year with the DOW dropping more than a 1,000 points.
Globally, the number of Coronavirus cases continues to rise.
In Daegu, South Korea cases quadrupled over the weekend-raising concerns for residents and for the 2,500 U.S. troops stationed there.
There are at least 53 confirmed cases in the U.S., but none of those cases are in Oklahoma.