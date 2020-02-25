Oklahoma DHS Begins First Steps For New Website
TULSA, Oklahoma - DHS has a new website that hopes to make it easier for people to access all kinds of services.
It will be an information hub for people who need access to DHS services, but the site isn’t finished yet as it is being launched in phases. The first part of the website includes child services, but the plan is to add lots of other services in the future.
OK Benefits is the first of its kind for DHS in Oklahoma.
"The first division to launch is Child Support Services," said DHS Director Justin Brown.
All you have to do is create a login.
"Families can get online and look up payments that are due, look up court dates. They can make applications for new child support," said Brown. "You can also make application for food stamps, temporary assistance, and childcare subsidy through that website as well."
This the first part of the website, the agency has launched. Brown said the goal is to continue to add more DHS services to the website over time. Later this year, they plan to add more services from their three largest divisions: Adult and Family Services, Child Support Services and Child Welfare Services.
"The first step is this customer portal, but then next is all of the systems that DHS operates," said Brown. "The system is set up candidly to replace legacy technology- old technology that has been in existence in some cases more than 40 years."
DHS said before the website, Oklahoma families needing child support services had to show up in person, do it by phone, or by mail.
"We have launched this platform so that families can do this in a different way," said Brown. "Ultimately, we are here to serve. That is what this agency is for - to really make a positive impact and customer service is a huge component of that."
The first part of the website is up and running right now.