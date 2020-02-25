News
Tulsa Co. Deputies: Man Arrested After Asking 14-Year-Old Girl For Nude Photos
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man was arrested after investigators said he tried to get an under aged girl to send him sexual pictures.
The person he was talking to was actually an undercover Tulsa County deputy. Deputies said John Edward thought he was talking with a 14-year-old girl on social media. They said he repeatedly asked for sexual photos and sent nude pictures of himself.
Reports said Edward wanted to meet the girl for sex and even said he wanted to marry her.