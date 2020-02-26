News
Wanted Suspect Shot By Law Enforcement Near Tahlequah
Wednesday, February 26th 2020, 2:30 PM CST
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have confirmed that the man who shot at Fort Gibson Police has been shot by law enforcement near Tahlequah.
Troopers say that OHP, U.S. Marshals, and Cherokee County Deputies set up a roadblock near Allen Rd and the Hwy 51 Bypass to stop James Thompson. Troopers do not know at this time who opened fire first but say Thomson was hit.
His condition has not been released.