OHP: No Major Injuries After Fiery Crash Near Keystone Dam
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck shut down parts of Highway 51 just South of the Keystone Dam on Saturday.
Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle, Gonzalo Avendano, took the turn onto the highway too quickly and crossed the center line and struck the oncoming truck.
The driver of the truck and passenger were both able to escape the vehicle unharmed. Avendano was transported to a hospital with minor injuries according to OHP.
Troopers say Avendano had been drinking and driving under the influence.