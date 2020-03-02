New Details Expected At Meeting About Mass Graves Investigation
TULSA, Oklahoma - New details about the investigation into mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are expected at Monday night's meeting.
City leaders said early last month that they planned on further investigations at Oaklawn Cemetery and The Canes.
At the last meeting, the committee discussed plans to perform a test excavation in one part of Oaklawn Cemetery where researchers identified a large anomaly consistent with a mass grave.
It's been several months since researchers from the Oklahoma Archeological Survey started looking for mass graves at Oaklawn and Newblock Park, and they're still in talks with the owners of Rolling Oaks Cemetery in hopes of doing research there.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Rudisill Regional Library.
For those who can't make it, the City of Tulsa will live stream the meeting on its Facebook page.