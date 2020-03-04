News
Collinsville Police: Man Arrested After Ramming School Bus While Drunk
Wednesday, March 4th 2020, 9:22 PM CST
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming a Collinsville School bus full of children.
Collinsville police said Raymond Showalter crashed into the bus at one of its stops as children tried to get off. Officers said a witness pulled Showalter from his pickup while the bus driver got the kids to safety.
Police said Showalter was so intoxicated that he couldn't stand. They said his blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.
Records show Showalter has been arrested between six and eight times in 2018 for DUI with three of those times in Texas.