Sen. Inhofe Announces He Will Run For Re-Election In 2020
Thursday, March 5th 2020, 9:21 AM CST
Sen. Jim Inhofe is running for another term in the U.S. Senate, he told News 9/News On 6's Alex Cameron.
Inhofe, 85, serves as the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee since the death of Sen. John McCain and is a vocal ally for President Donald Trump.
The Republican has been in the Senate since 1994. Prior to that, Inhofe served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 to 1994. He also served as the Tulsa mayor and in the state Legislature.
Inhofe told Cameron his age, 85, is not a hindrance and he’s more motivated than ever to serve Oklahomans.
The filing period for office in Oklahoma will begin in April.
