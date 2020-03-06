News
Oklahoma Lawmakers Discuss Passage Of $8.3B In Coronavirus Funding
Friday, March 6th 2020, 5:19 PM CST
Around the world -100,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed with 230 of those cases here in the U.S., including one in Oklahoma.
In a situation like this, we look to our medical experts to come up with a solution. But Congress is also playing an important role.
President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Each member of Oklahoma's delegation voted for it.
News 9/News On 6’s Alex Cameron has the latest from Washington.