Around the world -100,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed with 230 of those cases here in the U.S., including one in Oklahoma.

In a situation like this, we look to our medical experts to come up with a solution. But Congress is also playing an important role.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Each member of Oklahoma's delegation voted for it.

News 9/News On 6’s Alex Cameron has the latest from Washington.