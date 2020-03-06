Donations Helping Webbers Falls Fire Department Bounce Back After Fire
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - The Webbers Falls Fire Department is ready to respond to scenes thanks to donations coming in from across the state, after a fire that destroyed one of its buildings and everything inside.
"Our community will be safe,” Webbers Falls Fire Department Chief Shawn Smith said.
He said donations came in from places like Tahlequah, Tulsa and Shady Grove.
"We've had responses from as far away as Grove, out toward Oklahoma City, far down south, like McCurtain County,” Ed Barton said.
Barton is the Rural Fire Coordinator for the Eastern Oklahoma Development District. He stopped by the Webbers Falls Fire Department Friday with gear that is used during grass fires.
The help in Webbers Falls comes after their own department caught fire earlier this week.
"It was sickening. I've been a part of this department for 13 years. My daughter grew up in this department. It's like our second home,” Smith said.
Smith said they lost about $300,000 worth of gear inside one of their buildings. He said the building was worth nearly $200,000.
They lost two brush rigs and two rescue boats.
"We were really busy during the flood with those boats. So, that's a key component to our department,” Smith said.
Smith met with an insurance company Friday, and received a check to help the volunteers get back on their feet.
While the money will certainly help, it's the help that rushed in immediately that's so meaningful to Smith.
"It's just a brotherhood that we share. And we don't think twice about it. When somebody's in need, that's what we do. That's why we're here,” Smith said.
"I feel bad for these guys but they're gonna come out with it OK. They're a strong fire department,” Barton said.
The cause is still under investigation, but the fire department said it does not suspect foul play.