News
Tulsa Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman From Car Wash
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman at a car wash near 31st and Garnett.
Investigators say Evaristo Osorio jumped into the victim's car and forced her to take him to the Walmart down the street to get money from the ATM.
Police say the victim ran away, then the Osorio left in another car. Officers later tracked down the vehicle and suspect near 41st and Garnett.
Osorio is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.