News
Woman Accused Of Stealing From Tulsa Kum & Go
A woman is behind bars for stealing from a Kum & Go near 21st and Sheridan.
Officers say security camera footage showed Tamara Crook yelling threats at employees. While employees hid in the cooler police say Crook took cigarettes and other items.
Officers recovered the items when they found Crook at the Golden Corral down the street. Crooks is currently being held on one court of robbery, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and one count of false impersonation.