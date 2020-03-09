Tulsa Police: Man In Critical Condition After Found With Several Gunshot Wounds
A man is in critical condition after Tulsa Police say someone shot him several times.
Police said someone found the victim lying here in the street with several gun-shot wounds near Pine and Utica.
Detectives spent hours searching the area, but they still have very little information about where this shooting happened and why it happened.
"I thought maybe they shot a dog or something. That was too spooky for me,” said Cheryl Hopple who lives nearby.
Hopple is one of several neighbors who woke up to the sound of gunshots.
"I said oh my god. I tried to wake him up. He goes I never heard them. I said there were six or seven shots I heard,” said Hopple.
Someone found a man shot several times just down the road from her home.
EMSA took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers said the man was shot four or five times in the upper body and one of the bullets hit his neck.
"It just started blasting and I said Oh my god,” said Hopple.
The victims’ mom told News On 6 she lives just a few blocks away.
Detectives searched the neighborhood and talk to witnesses in hopes to find answers.
"They are looking for anything that can give them any idea what happened,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police. “Anything from an ID of course, maybe someone else’s ID, maybe shell casings, to that it might have happened there."
Officer Bean said the rain made it tough to find clues.
He said any information will help.
"Anything they might hear. Or if they heard it themselves, or someone else might have told them. Any kind of information is a good tip and can be followed up on. It can lead us to what we are looking for,” said Bean.
Records show the victim served 13 years in prison in Atoka County for second degree murder and was released from prison in 2017.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward.