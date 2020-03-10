Tulsa Police Search For Robbery Suspect, Another Arrested After Chase
Tulsa Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery at a convenience store near 31st Street and Harvard.
Police said the robber had a gun when he walked into Fiesta Mart just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A short time later, officers saw a car fitting the suspect’s vehicle description driving unusually.
Police said they chased after the vehicle until the driver pulled into someone's driveway, jumped out, and took off running.
They caught up with the driver about a block away as he was breaking into the crawlspace of someone’s house.
A police dog was used to take him into custody, but detectives said they looked at surveillance video and spoke with witnesses to determine this was not the suspect.
That driver is still headed to jail for other complaints, including felony eluding.
Officers are still searching for a robbery suspect.
If you know who it could be, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and you can remain anonymous.