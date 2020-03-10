Tulsa Co. Deputies Say They've Never Seen So Many Arrests For 1 Homicide
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Deputies said they have never seen so many people arrested in connection to a homicide – the case of Jared Langworthy.
They said it has taken months of nonstop investigating and the DA said it might take even longer to get to trial.
Toni Langworthy remembers her son Jared dying in the hospital like it was yesterday.
"I am still shocked. It seems like it’s never over, it just keeps going and going," Langworthy said.
Most recently, deputies arrested Kyler Helton on a murder warrant, and Eureka Springs police arrested Aaron Welch at a hotel in Arkansas. Investigators said in December Jared Langworthy was found near east 56th Street North and Peoria, beaten and burned. He died in a hospital the next day.
Detective Christopher Garrison said Langworthy and all eight suspects are members or associated with the Universal Aryan Brotherhood. He said the number of people made the investigation difficult.
"This is a gang related incident, so there were a lot of moving parts to it - trying to corroborate a lot of information and weed out what is true and not true was difficult," Garrison said.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the hard work is now juggling so many people and their lawyers.
"From a management standpoint and public safety, it’s really important to get all the people together if you can and that typically doesn't happen and add to the equation representation," Kunzweiler said. "The concept behind felony murder is to hold people accountable for the conduct even if they were not the trigger person."
Jared's mother said she wants to see justice and the right suspects go to jail. No amount of justice can replace her son.
"They can have life in prison, but he's got life nowhere," said Langworthy.
Toni Langeworthy said as much as she misses her son - she finds comfort in the fact he was an organ donor, and she said his organs managed to save the lives of four people.