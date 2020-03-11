News
Tulsa Man Jailed Accused of Shooting With Intent To Kill
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is in the Tulsa County Jail accused of shooting another man.
The arrest and booking report said officers arrested Jeff Emery in Broken Arrow just after 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The report said someone called police earlier in the day and reported a shooting happened in Tulsa near Admiral and Yale. It said someone on the scene told police Emery shot the victim in the hand and then left in an SUV.
The arrest report shows officers said they tracked Emery down at a house in Broken Arrow where they arrested him.
Emery is facing a charge of shooting with intent to kill.
It's not clear if the suspect and victim know each other or what led up to the shooting.
We are working to learn the condition of the victim.