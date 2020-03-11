University School at The University of Tulsa is a private school for gifted students located on the TU campus. Enrollment is 215 students from 3 years old through eighth grade.

In accordance with TU’s implementation of social distancing and encouraging students to remain off-campus, University School canceled classes March 11-12. Beginning Monday, March 23, University School will offer virtual instruction to their full student body, following their scheduled spring break of March 13-22.

Like many K-12 schools, offering virtual instruction is new territory for University School teachers, parents and students. USchool teachers and staff will use March 11-12 as work days to prepare for online learning.

University School administrators, teachers and staff sympathize with parents in their search for solutions for childcare as several of us are also parents of school-aged children. For now, our best recommendation is that parents contact their employers to see what options are available to them.

University School seventh & eighth grade students have 1:1 iPads. Any families without home computer access will have the opportunity to check out a school device. We are preparing packages of materials to support our virtual learning platforms. Instructions will be sent to parents about how and when to obtain them.