Parents Of TU’s University School Balance Work, Home Life During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precaution
TULSA, Oklahoma - The private grade school at the University of Tulsa is canceling classes in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), after the school learned someone in Tulsa County with a confirmed case is a family member of a University of Tulsa student.
With classes at TU’s University School canceled the rest of the week and spring break being next week, teachers are preparing lesson plans now to get ready for virtual learning at the end of the month.
An early start to spring break means many parents are now with their children at home or looking for other childcare options.
Being at home means it's time to get cooking for Remi Burns, with her dad, Stephen, just around the corner working from home.
"I'm going to cook something special,” Remi said.
The three-year-old is in pre-K at TU’s University School, where she's learning quite a bit.
"She has science, Spanish. She has Chinese. She has math, computers,” Stephen said.
While Remi spends time in her kitchen, and in the office she shares with her dad, The University School said teachers are preparing to offer virtual classes to all students from three years old, to 8th grade, starting March 23rd.
The school said 7th and 8th graders will use iPads, and any families without computers at home can check one out from the school.
In an email to parents, the school said it will continue to operate this way until at least April 5th.
But not everyone can work from home like Stephen, who is a software engineer.
In a statement, the school said in part, "University School administrators, teachers and staff sympathize with parents in their search for solutions for childcare... For now, our best recommendation is that parents contact their employers to see what options are available to them."
"It makes it a little more difficult for me work-wise, but life is about your family and your kids and I'm gonna make the most of it,” Stephen said.
The school said its social distancing policy also affects all extracurricular activities, clubs, events, and trips.
The following is University School’s full statement:
University School at The University of Tulsa is a private school for gifted students located on the TU campus. Enrollment is 215 students from 3 years old through eighth grade.
In accordance with TU’s implementation of social distancing and encouraging students to remain off-campus, University School canceled classes March 11-12. Beginning Monday, March 23, University School will offer virtual instruction to their full student body, following their scheduled spring break of March 13-22.
Like many K-12 schools, offering virtual instruction is new territory for University School teachers, parents and students. USchool teachers and staff will use March 11-12 as work days to prepare for online learning.
University School administrators, teachers and staff sympathize with parents in their search for solutions for childcare as several of us are also parents of school-aged children. For now, our best recommendation is that parents contact their employers to see what options are available to them.
University School seventh & eighth grade students have 1:1 iPads. Any families without home computer access will have the opportunity to check out a school device. We are preparing packages of materials to support our virtual learning platforms. Instructions will be sent to parents about how and when to obtain them.