News
USL Announces 2020 Season Temporarily Suspended
AP
According to officials, the United Soccer League is suspending the 2020 season for at least 30 days.
“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”