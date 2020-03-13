News
Augusta National Golf Club Postpones The Masters
AP
The Augusta National Golf Club announced Friday that The Masters golf tournament, the first and most prestigious major on the sport's calendar, has been postponed.
This year's Masters tournament would have taken place April 9-12 in Augusta, Georgia.
In addition, the Augusta National Women's Amateur as well as the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals have also been postponed.
CBS has aired at least a portion of The Masters every year since 1956.