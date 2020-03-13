News
Rogers Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting
Friday, March 13th 2020, 5:17 PM CDT
Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place March 13.
Authorities said it happened near 4120 Road and 480 Road after the sheriff's office served civil papers, which turned into an argument. Deputies said a man was shot somewhere during the event.
The OSBI has been called in to investigate.
We are still gathering more information. We will update this story soon...