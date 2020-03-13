Oklahoma Grocery Network Helps Those Who Don't Want Exposure To Coronavirus (COVID-19)
While some people are limiting their contact with the public due to their worries about COVID-19, a Green Country woman is working to make sure those who aren't getting out still have a way to get groceries.
Some people are out hitting the stores in force, and as news changes every day about COVID-19, others don't want to take the chance of getting out and maybe getting exposed to the virus.
Those are the people Angie Buchanan wants to help. She created the Oklahoma Grocery Network, a Facebook group with a mission of getting groceries to people who need them.
"I think that we probably all could think of people who need it, and probably all of us know someone who also could help," Buchanan said.
The Facebook group helps the elderly or people with health issues. In less than a day, it already has more than 100 members.
Angie thinks they can make a huge difference.
"I think a lot of us want to help, but don't necessarily know how and so sometimes just something having to be organized so that there's a push can help us want to step in and do something," Buchanan said.
Angie is from Oologah but wants this group to help people across the state.
“I might have connections here, but other people might have connections in other areas," she said.
You can join the group to volunteer or sign up if you need help. Buchanan says she wants it to be a space for people to connect.
"And that's the thing, like if they would want to use grocery stores that deliver, maybe it's just getting that information in front of them. So, kind of in that group having discussions about all those alternative resources that might help somebody that maybe didn't think of it."
If you need help getting groceries or you know someone who does, here’s a link to the Facebook group.