Health Officials Report 1st Presumptive Positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case In Oklahoma County
Friday, March 13th 2020, 9:51 PM CDT
An Oklahoma woman in her 60s has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Friday night.
Officials said the woman recently traveled to Florida. She is the first person in Oklahoma County to test positive for the virus.
The woman is in isolation at her home, health officials said.
According to the report, there are now four cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials said this case is unrelated to other COVID-19 case in Oklahoma.