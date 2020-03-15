Church Members Hold Makeshift Service Due To Coronavirus Concerns
Churches around Green Country have canceled services or moved them online amid concerns of spreading COVID-19.
The City of Tulsa banned gatherings of more than 250 people on city property on Saturday.
Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, as well as other large churches, announced they would be closing their doors and streaming services online.
When church member Kate Parker heard Boston Avenue was closing, she hosted a few members for prayer on Sunday.
"My favorite aspect of Boston Avenue is the community we fostered in my years here, it's important to have community as safely as possible," Parker said.
Choir member Valerie Grogan said Sunday was the first time she's worshiped online.
She felt something was missing.
"I don't feel like I've been to church unless I sat at a pew and sung through a hymnal, but it was a growth experience because the church is not about the building,” Grogan said. “It’s about the community and worship.”
With bibles and hymnals in hand, the group listened and watched their leaders share words of hope.
Reverend David Wiggs said in his sermon that their sacrifice in closing the building corresponded with today's scripture.
"Instead of reaching people for Christ, this is contrary to those kinds of decisions and something we must deal with in these days," Wiggs said.
Oaklin Davis said Sunday's message gave him comfort.
“I think it’s good that we have community leaders that are sending a message of hope and faith and perseverance and that our leaders saying that we are going to do what is best for everyone and move forward,” Davis said. “That was part of the sermon that through all challenging times just trudging forward so hopefully we will all do that as a community.”
Boston Avenue leaders say they will stream services through April 14th in addition to Easter Sunday.
Until then, Parker said she'll offer her home as a place to pray.
For more information on church closings and online streaming options, you can click here.