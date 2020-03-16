8 Confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - The number of Confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oklahoma has now grown to eight people. Three of those patients are in Tulsa County.
Over the Weekend, Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency after learning of the 8th case.
The State Department of Health said they have confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tulsa, Payne, Oklahoma, Cleveland, and Kay counties; a private lab has confirmed another case in Kay county.
In Kay County, the Ponca City Mayor warns the patient who tested positive there potentially spread COVID-19 within the city.
News On 6 also knows one of the new cases is someone who works at Tulsa's First United Methodist Church, and another is an employee at the University of Oklahoma's Norman campus.
The CDC will no longer confirm presumptive positive cases in Oklahoma, which means once the State Health Department has a positive case it is automatically confirmed.
New guidelines from the CDC suggest gatherings should be limited to groups of 50 or less.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Twitter that he would be revising his order, effective immediately.
This ban applies to all city-owned and operated properties, including city street and sidewalks. Activities that require city permits have been postponed or cancelled.
Monday at noon, the Tulsa Health Department will be holding a news conference on the COVID 19 virus.