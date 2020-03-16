Delivery Service Brings Prescriptions To Your Door
A prescription delivery service is making things easier on customers who don't want to leave their homes. And it all started right here in Oklahoma!
There are three different northeastern Oklahoma pharmacies associated with Drugstore2door--a delivery service that brings prescriptions right to your door. And local pharmacists said it's also a way to help keep local pharmacies in business.
Wanda Edson works for Super-H Pharmacy in Bristow and is now a driver for drugstore2door.
And pharmacist Van Hodges said "People need something that's easy to use but also something that's super convenient for them so that they don't need to go to the store and wait in line."
Hodges said his business partner started Drugstore2door in Norman, and they're continuing to expand everyday.
Hodges said with food delivery services and ride shares expanding, they wanted to find a way to do this for local pharmacies.
"For people who don't want to drive into town because it's too cumbersome or just used a mail order pharmacy this allows us to capture those people" said Hodges.
On the Drugstore2door website, people can sign up, enter their prescription number, add over the counter products, then they can choose whether they want to pick it up or if they want it delivered.
And for people like Virginia Ray, they appreciate the convenience.
"this way we don't have to get out, and we really appreciate it" said Ray.
It's also providing a way keep local drug stores alive.
"It gives them another option of being able to stay local and keep their money local without the burdens of having to come in" said Hodges.