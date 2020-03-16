Kellyville Family,

We are all concerned with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its effect on our world, the U.S., Oklahoma and our local community. As you know, we are committed to communicating to our students and parents regarding all developments that may adversely affect students and families.

In that spirit of open and honest exchange, it is important for you to know that we have just learned that a member of our instructional staff has self-quarantined. This action became crucial when an immediate family member received a positive coronavirus diagnosis. While we are providing this notice to all families, a special contact will be made with staff members and parents of students who have had close, more recent, contact with the staff member.

During this week, important decisions affecting the period after spring break will be made. We ask that you remain alert to school communications that will provide important advice regarding school and activities. In addition, we urge you to take personal actions that reduce the risk of contamination including, but not limited to: regularly washing hands with soap and warm water, avoiding mass gatherings, and engaging in a self-quarantine when exposure may have occurred.

Should you have questions, please contact Joe Pierce at 918.247.6133, extensions 501, 502 or 503. Thank you.