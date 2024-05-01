Households Depending On Benefits To Help With Internet Costs Now Face Higher Bills

The Affordable Connectivity Program was an FCC benefit program that launched December 2021, to ensure eligible households could afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. That program has now expired.

Now that it's May 1st, people who have depended on benefits from a federal program to help with internet costs are facing higher bills.

The Affordable Connectivity Program was an FCC benefit program that launched December 2021, to ensure eligible households could afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. That program has now expired.

According to the FCC, congress allocated $14.2 billion toward the program. It's helped 23 million people, which is more than one in six U.S. households.

The FCC said households that wish to continue internet service can select a lower internet plan from the same company, or try to find another company.

The Tulsa City-County Library said it helped promote the program and has internet available for those who are now impacted by the end of this program.

“We know that access is important. And in addition to our traditional desktop PCs, many people have devices that they use of their own, whether that's a tablet or a laptop. So, that’s just another way that we can provide internet access for people who might not have access to it at home," said Kelly Bayles with the Tulsa City-County Library.

Bayles said the library has more than 500 computers, laptops, and free WiFi inside and outside.