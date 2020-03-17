President, Congress Ready To Act, Leading Nation Past Pandemic
Across the United States, at least 92 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 5,200 cases have been confirmed, prompting the president and and Congress to voice their ideas for helping the nation get through the pandemic.
Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron reports that the crisis is breaking down along party lines -- but there is definitely more of a cooperative feel with this crisis.
"We have a level of cooperation that I have not seen in the House and in the Senate taking place right now," said Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Everything feels different in Washington, D.C., right now. Even the capital's famous cherry blossoms: they're out two weeks early. While that may be due to climate change, COVID-19 is causing its own sea change.
"There was a time just not long ago that I didn't think anything at all about shaking hands and being in, you know, actually touching people -- and I feel differently now," Inhofe said.
President Donald Trump's proposal Tuesday of a stimulus measure worth as much as $850 billion comes just as the House put the finishing touches on its multi-billion dollar coronavirus response measure. Sen. James Lankford said certain aspects of the bill are fine, such as boosting food security and unemployment insurance for those in need.
"We understand this is a crisis moment, and we've got to be able to do some things. But we should also be very wise with how we are doing it, and what we're doing," Lankford said.
Inhofe voted against the $830 billion 2009 Recovery Act, but said this is different. He seems ready to get on-board.
"We know it's going to cost money, and I think the president is just preparing people, saying 'Look, it could be a bigger deal,'" Inhofe said.
The House was supposed to be off this week, but members have been put on notice that they may have to come back. It's all-hands-on-deck in unprecedented times.