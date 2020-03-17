Couple Visits Through Glass Door At Broken Arrow Nursing Home
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A nursing home in Broken Arrow is doing what it can to make life a little easier for folks who can't visit their loved ones right now.
Some people are talking on the phone while standing at a glass door to get their one-on-one time.
John and Debbie Martin saw each other Monday for the first time since first time last Wednesday.
They have been talking on the phone four or five times a day but decided to see each other face-to-face this time. The couple will be married 46 years this June.
"Are you behaving?" Debbie asked through the glass.
“Absolutely,” John replied into his cell phone.
“And you're keeping the animals in line?” Debbie said.
“Absolutely,” John said.
Franciscan Villa ended all visitation last Thursday. In the 17 months Debbie has needed extra healthcare, John said he has only gone three days without seeing her. Then the Coronavirus started spreading.
The couple said the adjustment is hard.
"It's very hard. But at least we know that we're safe,” Debbie said.
Not only do feel safer, but John said if keeping visitors out prevents even one person from getting the virus, it will all be worth it.
"As long as I can talk to her every day, I'm good,” he said.
Other nursing homes offering visits through the doors are Warr Acres Nursing Center, Windsor Hills Nursing Center, The Lodge at Brookline in Oklahoma City and Cross Timbers in Midwest City. The nursing homes ask that you call ahead to schedule a visit.