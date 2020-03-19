Broken Arrow Leaders Close Businesses, Scale Back Others Amid State's Coronavirus Outbreak
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow city leaders voted to close some businesses and scale back others.
The move comes after criticism from Tulsa's mayor about how some suburbs are responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
These changes will take effect midnight Friday, March 20.
The city will be limiting businesses like restaurants and coffeehouses to curbside pickup, drive-thru and delivery.
The city is requiring other businesses like bars, gyms, theaters and other entertainment to close.
Grocery stores, retail stores, convenience stores and health care facilities will be allowed to stay open.
There was more than an hour of debate by city councilors tonight before their decision, as they heard from public health officials and business owners.
The chamber of commerce says officials called all the restaurants in Broken Arrow, and they say the vast majority of them are ready to move immediately to curbside or delivery.
Ultimately the mayor says it was an extremely tough decision to make.
Since the situation is rapidly evolving, they’ll review this again at their next city council meeting.